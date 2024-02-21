Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRTX. William Blair downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

KRTX stock opened at $318.59 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $321.45. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.