KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE:KBR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 331,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,437. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KBR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

