KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.28. KE shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 839,599 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Trading Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

