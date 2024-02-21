Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 220.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC owned 0.93% of Kellanova worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

