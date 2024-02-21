KeyCorp Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $65.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get KBR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 2,422,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,538. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.