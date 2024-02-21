Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,960. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.