Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down to $154.43

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.43, but opened at $140.29. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $140.75, with a volume of 396,696 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

