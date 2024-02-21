Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $580.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 546 ($6.87), with a volume of 57891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,391.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 488.77.

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.