Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
