Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.