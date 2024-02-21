KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.09

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 38728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The firm has a market cap of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.51%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

