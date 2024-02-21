Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $39.70 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.70 million and $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

