Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 144,665 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kosmos Energy worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after buying an additional 4,514,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 591,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

