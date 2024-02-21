Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,147,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,167,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 630,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,405 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

