Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,694 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

