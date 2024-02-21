Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 178,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $51.13.
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
