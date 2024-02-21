Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.58. 3,484,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $375.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $160.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

