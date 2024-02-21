Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 3,309,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

