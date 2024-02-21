Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $648.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,014. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $677.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

