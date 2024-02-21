Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $644.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

