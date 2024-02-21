Lavaca Capital LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $123.50. 342,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

