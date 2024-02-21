Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 238.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 60,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 134,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,440,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,785,000 after acquiring an additional 160,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $178.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

