Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. CrossFirst Bankshares makes up about 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 42,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

