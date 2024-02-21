Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 144.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 434,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.