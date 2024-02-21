Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.63. 897,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,953. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

