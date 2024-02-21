Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $17.49 on Wednesday, reaching $738.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $643.93 and a 200 day moving average of $596.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

