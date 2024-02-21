Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,974. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.