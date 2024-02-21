Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. 965,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,727. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

