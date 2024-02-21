LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,722,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 956,685 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 199.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

