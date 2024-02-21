Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 2,393,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,554,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

