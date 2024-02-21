Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.