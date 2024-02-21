Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,738,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric
In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.
Lincoln Electric Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.
