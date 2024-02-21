LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

