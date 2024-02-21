LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
