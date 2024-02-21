Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $482.47 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $482.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,610,966 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,596,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00673868 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
