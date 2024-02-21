LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 467,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

