LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after buying an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after buying an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LivaNova by 143.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.