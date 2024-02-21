Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 43,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,613. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

