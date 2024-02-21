Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

