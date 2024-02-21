Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.13.

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

