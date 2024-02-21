LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,587,869 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.55% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $160,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,227,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 300,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

