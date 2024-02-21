LPL Financial LLC Acquires 435 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $168,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,294. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $191.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

