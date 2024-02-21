LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,271 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $191,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.74. The stock had a trading volume of 996,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.99. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

