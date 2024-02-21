LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,587,869 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $160,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after buying an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,227,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 300,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,747. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

