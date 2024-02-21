LPL Financial LLC Buys 202,450 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $153,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,858. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

