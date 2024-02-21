LPL Financial LLC Has $153.29 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $153,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.81.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378,805 shares of company stock valued at $368,320,206. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

