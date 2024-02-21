LPL Financial LLC Has $281.29 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.61% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $281,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYW traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. The stock had a trading volume of 139,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

