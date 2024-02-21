LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $253,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 126,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 448,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Mastercard stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.74. The stock had a trading volume of 719,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

