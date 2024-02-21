LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $167,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,052. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

