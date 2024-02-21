LPL Financial LLC Purchases 59,063 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $180,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 26,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.