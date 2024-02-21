LPL Financial LLC Purchases 90,618 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $169,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

