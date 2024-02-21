LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $176,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,771. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
